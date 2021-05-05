Too early to talk about Siemens Gamesa stake buy - Siemens Energy CEO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch on Wednesday said it was too early to talk about a potential purchase of the stake it does not yet own in Siemens Gamesa, but added this will be an issue at some point.

Siemens Energy owns 67% in Siemens Gamesa, making it the top shareholder in the world’s largest maker of offshore wind turbines, which regularly fuels speculation it might buy the remaining stake.

Based on Siemens Gamesa’s current market valuation, the 33% stake Siemens Energy does not own is worth 6.07 billion euros ($7.3 billion).

($1 = 0.8341 euros)