Siemens Energy mulls plan for exiting coal activities: Welt am Sonntag

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy is working on plans to exit technologies tied to coal-fired power stations, Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told Welt am Sonntag.

A plan is being discussed which will take into account the interests of customers, 12,000 employees who work at the division, and shareholders, Kaeser told the paper.

“That we have to exit coal is completely clear, but one also has to be a reliable partner for customers,” Kaeser said. [nL1N2EG0BP]