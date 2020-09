FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy’s (SIEGn.DE) profit margin is expected to come in between -1% and +1% in 2020, hit by the coronavirus crisis and problems at its onshore wind business, presentation slides released at its capital markets day showed on Tuesday.

The unit, which will be listed later this month, made an adjusted margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of 5.3% in 2019 and aims for 6.5%-8.5% in 2023.