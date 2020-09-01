Siemens Energy plans deeper cost cuts to boost margins

FILE PHOTO: The Siemens logo is seen on a building in Siemensstadt in Berlin, Germany, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy, which will be spun off from parent Siemens later this month, raised its savings target on Tuesday in a bid to boost profit margins.

The group, which will be listed as a separate entity, is aiming for an adjusted margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation before special items of 6.5%-8.5% in 2023, up from 5% in 2019, it said ahead of its capital markets day.

“Siemens Energy is a great company to tackle the global challenge of energy supply and transition, but our performance needs to get better,” Chief Executive Christian Bruch said in a statement.

The group, which makes gas turbines, transmission systems and holds a majority stake in wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, is therefore looking at more than 300 million euros ($359 million) in additional cost cuts by 2023.

This increases Siemens Energy’s planned savings to more than 1.3 billion euros compared to 2018. A person familiar with the matter said last week that Siemens Energy would shut down production sites as part of the planned cost cuts.

($1 = 0.8348 euros)