Siemens Gamesa warns on trade tensions as turbine prices continue to drag

COPENHAGEN/MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) on Friday warned that rising trade tensions would have an impact on its business as it reported a fall in quarterly sales and profits due to lower turbine sales and pricing.

FILE PHOTO: A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

Siemens Gamesa said it was monitoring the impact from rising political and trade tensions and “analyzing the impact on product costs and on supply chain decisions with a view to FY ‘19”.

It said the introduction of protectionist measures was having “a clear impact not just on the price of steel, the main raw material used to produce wind turbine components, but also on some components directly, depending on their origin”.

Escalating trade tensions between the United States and China have seen the world’s two largest economies impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of each other’s imports.

Revenue fell 21 percent to 2.14 billion euros ($2.49 billion)in the April-June quarter, while adjusted EBIT fell 26 percent to 156 million euros hit by lower prices.

Wind turbine makers including Siemens Gamesa, Vestas (VWS.CO) and General Electric (GE.N) are battling tightening markets and the phase-out of government subsidies, putting immense pressure on margins.

While the average selling price continued to fall at double-digit rates compared to last year, Siemens Gamesa said it saw a stabilization of prices of the order intake, which marked the third consecutive quarter of stable prices.

Majority owned by Germany’s Siemens (SIEGn.DE) following a merger of its wind power business with Spain’s Gamesa, Siemens Gamesa said order intake for its onshore business in the quarter stood at 1,660 megawatts (MW), up from 693 MW a year ago, but below the 2,464 MW in the preceding quarter.

This boosted the firm’s order backlog to a record 23.23 billion euros.

Siemens Gamesa, which also counts Spanish energy group Iberdrola among its key shareholders, overtook Danish rival Vestas last year to become the world’s No.1 wind turbine maker in terms of sold turbine capacity last year, according to consultancy firms GlobalData and MAKE.