FILE PHOTO: A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) said it bought Ria Blades, S.A. a business which owns and operates an onshore wind turbine blade production plant in Vagos, Portugal.

Siemens Gamesa said the acquisition completes the acquisition of select assets from Senvion.