Healthineers launches rapid COVID-19 antigen test kit in Europe

FILE PHOTO: Siemens Healthineers headquarters is pictured in Erlangen near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers is launching a rapid antigen test kit to detect infections with the coronavirus in Europe, as public health systems scramble to provide quick diagnostics tools to fight the pandemic.

The German group, whose main rivals in diagnostics are Roche and Abbott, said on Wednesday its test cassette does not require specialized laboratory instruments or personnel and it delivers results in 15 minutes. Healthcare professionals would still have to perform a nasal swab, it added. Germany has secured 9 million rapid antigen tests per month that cost roughly 5 euros ($5.90) each.