Atellica launch drags on diagnostics profit at Healthineers

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers said on Tuesday it would take steps to improve profitability at its diagnostics unit after costs related to the launch of its new Atellica blood and urine testing machine pushed profit at the division down by a quarter.

The German firm is looking to Atellica to turn around its In-Vitro diagnostics business where it lags market leader Roche and said it had shipped more than 370 units in the three months to the end of December.

But costs related to shipping and installing the units weighed on adjusted profit, which fell by 24 percent to 76 million euros ($86.91 million) in its fiscal first quarter, compared to 99 million euros a year earlier.

Chief Executive Bernd Montag said the management was not pleased with profit development at the business, which had a profit margin of just 8.1 percent in the first quarter, compared to 20 percent in its core imaging business.

“We have therefore directly initiated measures to sharpen our focus even more on the business success of Atellica Solution,” Montag said in a statement.

Healthineers said group sales rose 3 percent to 3.3 billion euros, in line with the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted profit was flat, at 545 million euros, slightly below the consensus forecast for 555 million euros.

The company confirmed its forecast for a profit margin of 17.5 to 18.5 percent for its 2019 fiscal year, compared with 17.2 percent in 2018 and comparable sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.