Healthineers says growth to continue after strong end to 2019

FILE PHOTO: Siemens Healthineers headquarters is pictured in Erlangen near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) on Monday said it expected strong growth to continue next year, as its fourth-quarter sales and profit growth exceeded expectations on strong demand for its hospital equipment.

The German healthcare technology company said net profit increased 36% in the July-September period, to 507 million euros ($566.1 million), as comparable sales rose 8%.

This easily beat analysts’ expectations of a net profit of 483 million euros and 5.5% sales growth, expressed in a company-compiled poll.

“Thanks to a strong year-end finish, we clearly exceeded our growth outlook in fiscal year 2019,” Chief Executive Bernd Montag said.

The strong fourth quarter took full-year sales growth up to 6%, while the company had guided for a 4-5% increase.

Healthineers said it now expected comparable sales to grow 5% to 6% in fiscal 2020, while adjusted earnings per share were seen rising 6% to 12% next year.

The company’s 2019 profit margin of 17.3% just missed the lower end of its target range, as higher costs for its Atellica blood and urine testing machines put pressure on the results of the diagnostics business.