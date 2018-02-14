FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Deals
February 14, 2018 / 3:01 PM / in 15 hours

Siemens Healthineers to do without capital increase in IPO: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will receive all of the proceeds from a listing of its Healthineers arm, three people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany’s Siemens is preparing this deal structure because the healthcare division, a maker of gear for medical imaging and lab diagnostics, is not in need of a capital injection, while a stock market listing will give it the option to fund any future takeovers with own shares, the sources added.

    Siemens declined to comment.

    The engineering group will sell a stake of no more than 20 percent as part of the transaction, which is expected in end-March, two of the sources added.

    “Initially, Siemens will certainly not part with 25 percent, more like 15 to 20 percent,” one of the sources said.

    Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.