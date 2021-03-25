Siemens Healthineers on track to close Varian takeover in H1 - CFO

FILE PHOTO: Siemens Healthineers logo is seen on an item of clothing in manufacturing plant in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers is on track to complete the Varian takeover in the first half of the year as there were only a few approvals outstanding after authorities in the United States and the European Union already gave the green light, its finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers sees first signs of rising demand for its products in North America and therefore feels comfortable with its 2021 growth forecast, said Jochen Schmitz.