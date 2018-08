FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering giant Siemens sees potential for 20,000 job cuts at its as part of its “Vision 2020” strategy, Manager Magazin said in its online edition on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Siemens AG in Munich, Germany, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

The cost savings will come from slimming down administrative costs in personnel, legal, finance and at its shared services division, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told investors at a roadhow at the beginning of August, Manager Magazin reported.