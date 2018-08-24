Siemens denies report that it may cut 20,000 jobs

MUNICH (Reuters) - German engineering giant Siemens (SIEGn.DE) denied on Friday a report by German monthly Manager Magazin that said it could cut 20,000 jobs as part of its “Vision 2020” strategy.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Siemens AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

“We do not follow the reasoning behind the figures named in the magazine article. No statements of this kind were made,” Siemens said in a statement.

Manager Magazin had on Thursday said Siemens aimed to reap cost savings from slimming down administrative costs in personnel, legal and finance, and at its shared services division.