Siemens shares rally on turbine unit merger report

ZURICH/MILAN (Reuters) - Siemens shares rose on Thursday following a report that the German industrial group is exploring merging its struggling turbine unit with an Asian partner.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Manager Magazine said Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser has relaunched negotiations with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its gas turbine unit Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to find a solution for the business where profit and sales have collapsed.

Siemens could enter a joint venture with the Japanese companies for building large gas and steam generators while keeping the profitable service business, the magazine said.

Kaeser would prefer to have only a minority stake in the venture, so its figures could be deconsolidated from Siemens results, the article added. The executive was trying to seal a deal in time for the Siemens investor day on May 8.

Siemens shares were up 2 percent by 1128 GMT.

Siemens declined to comment on the report.

“The situation on the global market for fossil power plant technology remains unchanged. Siemens began tackling these challenges back in early 2015,” a spokesman said.

Siemens’s Power and Gas business has been a sore spot for the engineering company, with a 19 percent drop in revenue during the financial year which ran to Sept. 30.

Profit shriveled to 377 million euros from 1.57 billion euros a year earlier. The problems have also continued this year, with profit halving during Siemens’s first quarter.

A move away from large gas turbines toward renewable energy sources has triggered a collapse in demand, while overcapacity by rivals has caused fierce price competition.

Siemens has responded by focusing more on servicing the existing turbines it has already built. It is also cutting around 2,900 jobs in Germany as part of restructuring to achieve 500 million euros in cost savings.