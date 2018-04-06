FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 12:36 PM / a day ago

Siemens wins 800 million euro rail order in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens has won its largest ever rail infrastructure order, the German industrial company said on Friday, with an 800 million euro ($978 million) contract to upgrade the signaling equipment of the Norwegian national railway.

The order is intended to modernise the entire Norwegian rail system with digital technology and make it compatible with the European Train Control System.

Siemens also signed a 25-year maintenance order as part of the deal with Bane NOR, the state-owned agency responsible for Norwegian rail infrastructure.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by John Miller

