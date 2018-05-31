Deutsche Bahn to order 1 billion euros worth of Siemens trains: Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn’s [DBN.UL] management will ask for board approval next month to order high-speed trains from Siemens worth almost 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion), German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.

The order is to comprise 18 ICE trains with seven cars each, an additional 50 ICE rail cars, and 20 Eurocity trains, the paper reported on Thursday.

Siemens struck a framework agreement with Deutsche Bahn in 2011 for a total 300 ICE4 trains. Of those, the state-owned railway operator has so far ordered 119, worth around 6 billion euros.

With the additional rail cars to be purchased now, some of those trains could be lengthened to 13 from 12 cars for use on routes that are in high demand, such as the one between Hamburg and Munich, Handelsblatt reported.

It said Deutsche Bahn’s management would ask the supervisory board for approval of the purchase at a meeting on June 13.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the report. A spokeswoman for Siemens said she could not say whether and when Deutsche Bahn would order more of the trains under the framework agreement from 2011.

Deutsche Bahn Chief Executive Richard Lutz had hinted last month at new train orders for Siemens this summer.