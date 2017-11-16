Siemens says to cut about 6,900 jobs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) plans to cut about 6,900 job in its turbines division, including related services and in large drives, the Munich-based industrial group said on Thursday.
“The power generation industry is experiencing disruption of unprecedented scope and speed,” Siemens management board member Lisa Davis said in a statement.
“Today’s action follows a nearly three-year effort to right-size the business for this changing marketplace,” she added.
($1 = 0.8480 euros)
