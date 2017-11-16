FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens says to cut about 6,900 jobs
November 16, 2017 / 3:05 PM / in an hour

Siemens says to cut about 6,900 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) plans to cut about 6,900 job in its turbines division, including related services and in large drives, the Munich-based industrial group said on Thursday.

The headquarters of Siemens AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

“The power generation industry is experiencing disruption of unprecedented scope and speed,” Siemens management board member Lisa Davis said in a statement.

“Today’s action follows a nearly three-year effort to right-size the business for this changing marketplace,” she added.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger

