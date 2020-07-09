Sustainable Business
July 9, 2020 / 8:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Siemens Energy to set out plan to exit coal-generated electricity: CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German engineering group Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser attends a news conference prior to the annual general meeting in Munich, Germany February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive said on Thursday he wanted the future managing board of Siemens Energy to quickly set out plans to exit coal-generated electricity

“The fight against climate change requires a decisive change in power generation, as it is responsible for about 40 percent of global energy-related CO2 emissions,” Joe Kaeser told an online general meeting on spinning out the power business.

“That is why I have asked the Managing Board of Siemens Energy AG to quickly present a stakeholder-friendly plan to phase out coal-based power generation.”

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

