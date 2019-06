FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens on Friday said RZD Russian Railways had placed an order for 13 high-speed Velaro trains under a contract worth 1.1 billion euros.

The deal between Siemens Mobility and Ural Locomotives, a joint venture of Sinara Group and Siemens AG, is for trains operating on a 650 kilometer line between Moscow and St. Petersburg and includes a 30 years maintenance deal, Siemens said.