Siemens 'unlikely' to make second attempt to get EU approval for Alstom merger

MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is “unlikely” to make a renewed attempt to win European Union approval for its planned merger of rail businesses with Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) should the current attempt fail, Siemens managing board member Roland Busch said on Wednesday.

When asked by Reuters if Siemens would make a second approach once a new EU commission was in place after the European elections in May, Busch said: “That is unlikely.”

This was because a new commission would be bound by the same laws as the predecessor, and changing these laws would take years, Busch said.