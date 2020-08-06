Siemens CEO expects modest q-on-q growth in orders and revenue in fourth quarter

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said the engineering company has seen the worst of the coronavirus crisis and expects modest growth in orders and revenue in its fourth quarter running from the July to September, compared with the previous quarter.

“We do expect a decent quarter in Q4,” although there remain uncertainties connected to the pandemic, Kaeser told reporters.

“We expect sequential growth and that would suggest actually that we have seen the bottom,” he added. “But we will certainly not see year over year growth.”