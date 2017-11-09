Siemens industrial profit drops as turbines, wind struggle

MUNICH (Reuters) - German engineering company Siemens (SIEGn.DE) reported a worse-than-expected 10 percent drop in industrial profit for its fiscal fourth quarter as its power and wind turbine businesses struggled and its digital unit booked higher costs.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Industrial profit came in at 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) for the quarter to the end of September, below the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, in which forecasts averaged 2.49 billion euros.

Profit from Power and Gas, Siemens’ second-biggest business line after healthcare, plunged 40 percent to 303 million euros as it battled overcapacity and falling prices. Siemens is about to embark on a restructuring of the unit.

“We have to tackle structural issues in some individual businesses,” Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in a statement on Thursday. “There is a lot of work ahead of us in fiscal 2018.”

Industrial profit excludes earnings from its financial and corporate activities.

Siemens shares were indicated down 2.5 percent ahead of the Frankfurt market open, while the blue-chip DAX index .DAXI was expected to open flat.

Baader Bank analyst Guenther Hollfelder described it as a “weaker-than-expected year-end finish” but kept his “buy” rating on the stock.

Siemens faces a year of considerable change as it lists its 40 billion-euro healthcare business, puts its trains business into a joint venture with Alstom (ALSO.PA) and restructures its two problem units.

It will now focus more clearly on its industrial automation division, Digital Factory, where it is market leader. Factory automation is an increasingly attractive business, with China targeting rapid growth in domestically manufactured goods.

Siemens competes in the area with European rivals ABB (ABBN.S) and Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) as well as Rockwell Automation (ROK.N) in the United States, which just rebuffed a takeover offer from Emerson Electric (EMR.N).

Digital Factory posted an unexpected 3 percent slide in profit to 501 million euros, burdened by expenses for developing its MindSphere industrial software platform, the $4.5 billion acquisition of Mentor Graphics and severance charges.

Siemens, the first of its global peers to give a 2018 forecast, said it saw moderate revenue growth, orders above revenues, higher earnings per share and an industrial profit margin of 11-12 percent, after 11.2 percent in 2017.

The forecast excludes severance charges, which may be substantial as it lays off what are expected to be thousands of people at Power and Gas and wind power venture Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGREN.MC).

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1 percent on a comparable basis to 22.3 billion euros, below market expectations, while orders jumped 16 percent to 23.7 billion euros, beating forecasts.

Earnings per share rose 10 percent to 1.57 euros.