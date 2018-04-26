Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has named Barbara Humpton as its chief executive officer in the United States, effective June 1.

Humpton, who was previously head of Siemens Government Technologies in the United States, will be responsible for the German company’s largest market where it generated sales of 16.98 billion euros ($20.71 billion) in 2017.

The 57-year-old will take over from Lisa Davis, Siemens’s regional head for the Americas. Davis had been doing the job on an interim basis after Judy Marks left Siemens last October to take over at United Technology Corp’s (UTX.N) lift maker Otis.

($1 = 0.8197 euros)