Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) announced on Friday a major reshuffle of its board, following a Reuters report about investor concerns about the way Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is managing the Spanish-based wind power joint venture.

Alarmed by a second profit warning last week, Iberdrola representatives had called for significant changes at the top of Siemens Gamesa during a board meeting on Friday, two people with knowledge of the matter said earlier.