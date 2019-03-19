Sientra gets FDA warning letter for breast implants, shares fall

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Sientra Inc for its silicone gel breast implants that were approved by the agency for breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures.

Shares of the company slipped 4.2 percent to $8.83 in afternoon trading.

The agency’s letter, dated March 18, comes after the company failed to comply with the post-approval study requirements, which included evaluating the long-term performance of the implants and following the participants of the study annually for 10 years.

Failure to make good the violations may result in the withdrawal of the premarket approval granted to the product, the letter said.

As part of the premarket approval granted in 2012, the FDA required Sientra to conduct five post-approval studies to show the long-term performance and safety of the implants.

The FDA, in its letter, asked the company to provide within 15 working days a plan to address the issues and specific steps taken to correct them and ensure similar violations do not occur again.

Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had sued Sientra’s former chief executive for fraudulently concealing problems with his company’s breast and other implants while raising $61.4 million in a public stock offering.

Separately, the FDA also issued a warning letter to privately held Mentor Worldwide LLC noting “several serious deficiencies” in the company’s post-approval study for its MemoryShape breast implant.