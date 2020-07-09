Trump Administration seeks to block settlement between Sierra Club, Michigan utility: WSJ

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is asking a federal judge to reject a settlement between the Sierra Club and a Michigan utility over alleged clean-air violations, arguing that the deal improperly goes beyond what the federal government has approved, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The petition, submitted late on Wednesday, calls for a U.S. district court in Michigan to void a lawsuit that would allow DTE Energy to shut three coal-fired power plants and pay $2 million for municipal environmental upgrades, the Journal reported on.wsj.com/300C5po.