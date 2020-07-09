Commodities
July 10, 2020 / 12:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump Administration seeks to block settlement between Sierra Club, Michigan utility: WSJ

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is asking a federal judge to reject a settlement between the Sierra Club and a Michigan utility over alleged clean-air violations, arguing that the deal improperly goes beyond what the federal government has approved, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The petition, submitted late on Wednesday, calls for a U.S. district court in Michigan to void a lawsuit that would allow DTE Energy to shut three coal-fired power plants and pay $2 million for municipal environmental upgrades, the Journal reported on.wsj.com/300C5po.

Reporting by Sumita Layek and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below