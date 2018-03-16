Exclusive: Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn - sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Packaging maker SIG Combibloc is preparing a Zurich stock market listing in autumn which could value the group at about 4.5 billion euros ($5.5 billion), three people close to the matter said.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of SIG Combibloc Group, manufacturer of carton packaging and filling machines for beverages and food, is seen at a plant in the town of Neuhausen, Switzerland June 15, 2016. REUTERS /Arnd Wiegmann

Its private equity owner Onex (ONEX.TO) has tasked Rothschild (ROTH.PA) as a so-called IPO advisor, the sources said. Further investment banks have already been contacted on their interest in participating in organizing a potential deal, they added.

A SIG spokesman in Neuhausen on the Swiss-German border where the company is headquartered said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation about its capital market plans.

Rothschild declined to comment, while Onex was not immediately available for comment.

SIG Combibloc Group makes aseptic packaging machines and drink cartons that compete with larger rival Tetra Pak, a unit of Tetra Laval.

SIG Combibloc makes cartons for beverages and food and is expected to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about 450 million euros this year.

A listing may value the company at 9-10 times that, including debt, in line with peers such as Bery (BERY.N), Ball (BLL.N), Silgan (SLGN.O), Bemis (BMS.N) or Polyone (POL.N), the people said.

Onex bought SIG Combibloc in 2015 from New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart in a deal valued at 3.75 billion euros ($4.62 billion) that left the Canadian private equity company and SIG’s management owning 100 percent of the company.

($1 = 0.8116 euros)