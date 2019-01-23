Deals
January 23, 2019 / 3:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries expects to begin due diligence in Sigma takeover bid

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API) (API.AX) expects to sign a deal to commence due diligence in its takeover bid for Sigma Healthcare (SIG.AX), the drug distributor’s chairman said on Wednesday.

In early December, API had offered to buy Sigma for A$727 million ($518.57 million), where shareholders of the pharmacy operator would receive 0.31 API shares and A$0.23 cash for each of their shares.

“We anticipate signing a non-disclosure agreement shortly that will then allow a due diligence process to commence,” Chairman Mark Smith said.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru

