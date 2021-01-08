Blackstone, Bill Gates' Cascade join hands for Signature Aviation bid

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc on Friday pushed ahead with its proposal to buy out Signature Aviation in a deal worth $4.29 billion, securing the support of the private jet servicing company’s biggest shareholder Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment.
Blackstone and Cascade, which owns a 20% stake in the company, is in exclusive talks with the London-based company about a joint proposal, which would involve a cash offer of $5.17 per share, Blackstone said.
