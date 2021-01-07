Signature Aviation gets takeover approach from U.S.-based Carlyle

(Reuters) - London-based Signature Aviation said on Thursday it has received a takeover approach from U.S. group Carlyle Investment Management, although no proposal has been tabled.
Carlyle’s interest comes as the company is in talks with Blackstone about a $5.17-per-share buyout proposal.
It had rebuffed what it called an “indicative proposal” from Global Infrastructure Partners on Dec. 17.
Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
