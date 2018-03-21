FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 6:26 PM / in 18 hours

Saint-Gobain CEO expects resolution of Sika case by end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French glass-maker Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) expects a resolution of its long-standing takeover battle for Switzerland’s Sika (SIK.S) by the end of the year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain attends the MEDEF union summer forum at the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, France, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

    “I’m absolutely confident that things will go well,” Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told BFM Business TV channel.

    Sika’s board has opposed the family shareholders’ plan to sell their controlling stake to Saint-Gobain. A court ruling in the bitter fight is expected in the next few weeks.

    Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish

