Saint-Gobain CEO expects resolution of Sika case by end of year

PARIS (Reuters) - French glass-maker Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) expects a resolution of its long-standing takeover battle for Switzerland’s Sika (SIK.S) by the end of the year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
“I’m absolutely confident that things will go well,” Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told BFM Business TV channel.
Sika’s board has opposed the family shareholders’ plan to sell their controlling stake to Saint-Gobain. A court ruling in the bitter fight is expected in the next few weeks.
