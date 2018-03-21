Saint-Gobain CEO expects resolution of Sika case by end of year

PARIS (Reuters) - French glass-maker Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) expects a resolution of its long-standing takeover battle for Switzerland’s Sika (SIK.S) by the end of the year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain attends the MEDEF union summer forum at the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, France, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

“I’m absolutely confident that things will go well,” Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told BFM Business TV channel.

Sika’s board has opposed the family shareholders’ plan to sell their controlling stake to Saint-Gobain. A court ruling in the bitter fight is expected in the next few weeks.