Sika drops 2020 guidance, keeps 2023 goals as first-quarter sales rise

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss construction and automotive chemicals maker Sika (SIKA.S) abandoned its 2020 guidance, saying the novel coronavirus pandemic made forecasts impossible after first-quarter sales grew 15.4% to 1.81 billion Swiss francs ($1.87 billion).

“Although Sika will not be able to escape a global recession entirely unscathed, it is convinced that it will be able to continue to further improve its position thanks to the measures taken and its proximity to the market, emerging from the current situation strengthened as a company,” it said on Tuesday.

It confirmed its longer-term strategic targets, seeking to grow by 6‐8% a year in local currencies by 2023 and aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15‐18% from 2021 onward.

Sika had said in February it expected sales to increase more than 10% in local currency this year and was confident of delivering double-digit profit growth despite a hit in the first quarter from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The record sales in the first quarter reflected a negative currency effect of –5.1%, sales growth in Swiss francs of 10.3%, and an acquisition effect of 16.7%.

“Organic growth was thus slightly negative in the first quarter, at –1.3%. This reflects the first repercussions on business of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.