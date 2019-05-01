Frac sand miner U.S. Silica reports quarterly loss

May 1 (Reuters) - Frac sand supplier U.S. Silica Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday compared with a profit a year earlier due to higher expenses.

The Maryland-based company said net loss attributable to the company was $19.3 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $31.3 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $378.8 million from $369.3 million.