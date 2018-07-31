FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 10:05 AM / in 41 minutes

Frac sand producer U.S. Silica reports 40 pct fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc, which produces commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, reported a 40 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by higher expenses and merger related charges.

Net income fell to $17.6 million, or 22 cents per share in the second-quarter ended June 30, from $29.5 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $427.4 million from $290.5 million.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

