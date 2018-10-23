FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
October 23, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Frac sand producer U.S. Silica reports 85 pct fall in profit

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc, a supplier of frac sand used in extracting oil from shale fields, reported a 85 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by higher merger and acquisition-related expenses.

The company’s net income fell to $6.3 million, or 8 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $41.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $423.2 million from $345 million. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.