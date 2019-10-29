U.S. Silica reports quarterly loss amid softening demand

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Frac sand miner U.S. Silica Holdings reported a net loss for the third-quarter amid low sand prices and softening demand as shale activity slows.

The company reported a net loss of $23 million, or 31 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $6.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted loss came in at 17 cents per share, compared to a profit of 44 cents per share a year ago. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)