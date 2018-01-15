FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Shell to acquire 43.8 percent interest in Silicon Ranch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Monday it would acquire a 43.8 percent stake in the solar company Silicon Ranch Corp from investment manager Partners Group, as part of its new energies power portfolio.

Shell said it has signed another agreement with the privately held company, which provides it the chance to raise its stake in Silicon Ranch after 2021.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, the company said.

Reporting by Divya Grover in BengaluruEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
