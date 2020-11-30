German chipmaker Siltronic in advanced takeover talks with GlobalWafers

BERLIN (Reuters) - German chipmaker Siltronic said on Sunday it is in advanced takeover talks with Taiwan’s GlobalWafers in a 3.75-billion-euro ($4.5 billion) deal to create a leading player in the wafer industry.

Siltronic said GlobalWafers is expected to bid 125 euros per Siltronic share, which represents an 11% premium over Friday’s closing price, and that it considered the offer “attractive and appropriate”.

Under the current terms of the deal, there will be no site closures or layoffs of employees for operational reasons in Germany until the end of 2024, Siltronic said.

The Munich-based firm said it expected Wacker Chemie, which owns a 30.8% stake in Siltronic, to conclude an agreement to tender its shares at the offer price.

Siltronic said the companies have been in negotiations for several months and are expected to sign a binding merger agreement in the second week of December, following approval by both companies’ supervisory boards.

The combined companies would be number two in the world market for 300-millimeter wafers - silicon wafers from which chips are punched - behind Japan’s Shin-Etsu GlobalWafers is currently number four, Siltronic number five.

Siltronic expects to propose a dividend of 2 euros per share for its fiscal year 2020 that will be paid prior to the closure of the deal.

Nomura is advising GlobalWafers on the transaction, while Siltronic is being advised by Credit Suisse, according to people with direct knowledge.

The banks did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.