FILE PHOTO: The logo for The Hewlett-Packard Company is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N) said on Monday it would buy Silver Peak, a California-based developer of tools to enhance the performance of wide area networks, for about $925 million in cash.

Silver Peak will be combined with HPE’s Aruba business unit, which makes Wi-Fi network gear, the company said.