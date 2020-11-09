Mall landlord Simon Property's revenue falls 25%

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers ascend and descend escalators at the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, United State's largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. Picture taken December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc's SPG.N quarterly revenue fell 25% on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the retail industry leading to dwindling traffic, store closures and retail bankruptcies.

The company’s shares, which closed up nearly 30% after drugmaker Pfizer Inc revealed progress in its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, were down about 6% after the closing bell.

Simon’s properties, that include malls and lifestyle centers in the United States, were forced to close during pandemic-led lockdowns and the company was left behind with months of unpaid rents and bankruptcy of some of its biggest tenants that brought in consumers.

Occupancy was 91.4%, the company said, lower than the 92.9% it recorded in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $145.9 million, or 48 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $544.3 million, $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $1.06 billion, from $1.42 billion.