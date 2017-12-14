Airbus executive says considering cuts to A380 production, no decision yet

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA) is considering a reduction in A380 superjumbo production to six or seven a year but the company had not made a final decision yet, a top executive said on Thursday.

An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, takes part in flying display, during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

“We believe we can produce this aircraft at 6-7 a year in an industrial way,” Airbus Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier said after the first Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) A380 featuring a new cabin configuration landed in Singapore.

“The A380 will find its way progressively,” he said.

Industry sources told Reuters this week that the company was exploring plans to cut A380 production to as low as six aircraft per year as it battles to make the world’s largest airliner commercially viable beyond the end of the decade.