Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines
October 23, 2017 / 5:12 PM / a day ago

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore’s prime minister.

The airline (SIAL.SI) said last week it would finalize the order during the visit as part of its bid to modernize its fleet over the next decade. Airlines typically receive discounts on jet orders, and the deal is estimated to be closer to $6.5 billion in value.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
