April 16, 2018 / 2:55 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Singapore seeks feedback on proposal to allow Airbnb-style rentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore began seeking public feedback on proposals to allow short-term rentals of private homes such as those on Airbnb.

FILE PHOTO: A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco, California, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Gabrielle Lurie/File Photo

The government is seeking feedback on issues such as what homes should qualify and the responsibilities of short-term accommodation platforms, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said on Monday.

The proposed rules require that a significant majority of owners in a condominium agree to the presence of short-term rentals in their development. The agency also proposed an annual rental cap of 90 days that a property can be used for short-term rentals.

Earlier this month, a Singapore court fined two Airbnb hosts a total of S$60,000 ($45,800) each for unauthorized short-term letting.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
