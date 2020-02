SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA) is confident of selling more than 1,000 A321XLRs aircraft, a longer-range version of the single-aisle A321neo jetliner, over the next 10 years, a senior executive at the manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Airbus Head of Marketing Francois Caudron told reporters at the Singapore Airshow that the forecast includes a mix of new orders and conversions from other models.