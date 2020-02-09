Over 70 Singapore Airshow exhibitors have pulled out, public tickets limited: organizer

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - More than 70 trade exhibitors have pulled out of the Singapore Airshow amid concerns over the new coronavirus and the number of public tickets available will be less than half of those on offer in 2018 to limit attendance, the show’s organizer said on Sunday.

Some major exhibitors, including Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Raytheon Co (RTN.N) have pulled out over the virus.

Experia Events Managing Director Leck Chet Lam told reporters the number of companies not attending represented less than 8% of those that had signed up for the show, to be held from Feb. 11 to 16.

He said the number of aircraft on static display would be lower than in 2018, but around 40 to 45 were still expected.