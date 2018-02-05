FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing should decide on new mid-sized jet this year to meet 2025 target: GE executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Boeing Co needs to make a decision on whether to launch a new mid-sized jet this year to be able to deliver it to customers by around 2025, a GE executive said on Monday.

“Time is running short,” GE Aviation general manager of global sales and marketing Chaker Chahrour said during a panel session at the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit. “If this is an airplane that wants to enter service in a 2025 timeframe I would guess a decision needs to be made this year.”

He said GE was interested in supplying engines for Boeing’s potential jet, which if in the 50,000 pound thrust range as it expected, would be done through its CFM joint venture with Safran SA.

Reporting by Jamie FreedEditing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

