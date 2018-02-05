EU official warns of protectionism threat to aviation growth

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Growing protectionism and looming infrastructure shortages could put at risk the strong growth being witnessed in commercial aviation, the European Union’s top civil servant for transport said on Monday.

“You hear more and more about protectionism and this can have very negative consequences on a global scale,” Henrik Hololei, director-general for mobility and transport at the European Commission, told an audience of aviation leaders.

Speaking at the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit, he also warned that global traffic increases of about 7 percent a year could create “problems in capacity on the ground and in the air”.