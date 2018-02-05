Australia's Qantas will let one Boeing 787 option lapse, undecided on others: CEO

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd will let one of its 15 options over Boeing Co 787-9 Dreamliner jets lapse in February and will make a decision on some others in a “few more months”, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We will be passing on the first 787 (option), having a look at how Perth-London performs,” CEO Alan Joyce told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit.

The carrier, which starts non-stop flights from Perth to London next month, is also examining a business case for its budget arm Jetstar to take Airbus’ A321neos, Joyce said.