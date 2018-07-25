FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore buys trains from Canada's Bombardier in up to $880 million contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has bought 66 new trains from Canada’s Bombardier Inc to replace an older fleet on its metro rail service in a contract worth up to S$1.2 billion ($880 million), the city-state’s Land Transport Authority said on Wednesday.

The LTA’s contract with Bombardier includes an option under which the firm can provide long-term service support for the new fleet, set to arrive from 2021.

The trains are designed with new predictive maintenance features, which will have condition-monitoring capabilities and sensors that transmit data back to a server that can identify emerging faults for rectification before they occur.

They are also equipped with a self-test system that automatically checks that the trains are fit for operation before daily service commences.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

