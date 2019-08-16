ExxonMobil charters Singapore's first LNG-fueled bunker barge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Asia Pacific has signed a two-year time charter agreement with Singapore-based Sinanju Tankers Holdings Pte Ltd to lease Singapore’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered bunker tanker, Sinanju said in an statement on Friday.

The 7,990 deadweight tonnage (dwt) new build will be the first LNG bunker tanker for Singapore and Sinanju and will deliver ExxonMobil’s new Engineered Marine Fuels (EMF.5) to ocean-going vessels within Singapore port limits from the first quarter of next year.

EMF.5 marine fuels are designed to comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) global rules that limit the sulfur content in marine fuels to 0.5% from 2020, from 3.5% currently, according to the company’s website.

Sinanju Managing Director Ju Kai Meng said the use of LNG for the tanker would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the bunker industry.

The vessel is expected to join Sinanju’s 13 vessel bunker fleet in December 2019.